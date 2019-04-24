Dhaka-Rajshahi nonstop train from tomorrow

RAJSHAHI, April 24, 2019 (BSS)- The West Zone of Bangladesh Railway (BR)

has set to launch the ‘Bonolota Express’ a non-stop intercity train, on

Rajshahi-Dhaka route to meet up the long-cherished demands of people tomorrow.

“We are almost ready to start the train tomorrow. The train has already

been brought to Rajshahi Railway Station from Ishwardi Junction,” said

Khandakar Shahidul Islam, General Manager of the zone, while talking to BSS

here today.

He says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will launch the train service through

video conference from Dhaka at 10am.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, MP, and Rajshahi City Corporation

Mayor AHM Khairuzzman Liton accompanied by many other dignitaries will attend

the inaugural ceremony to be held at Rajshahi Railway station before

departure of the opening train at 11:10 am on Thursday.

The 928 seated ultramodern and high speed train with 12 coaches including

two air-conditioned chairs and seven non-air conditioned chairs will be

running on the route without any stoppage between Dhaka and Rajshahi.

Shahidul Islam said the train will be a new addition to the existing three

intercity trains – Silk City Express, Padma Express and Dhumketu Express- on

the route.

According to the schedule, the train will start from Rajshahi at 7am and

reach Kamalapur Railway Station by 11:40 am. It will leave at 1:15 pm and

reach Rajshahi at 6 pm.

The train will run with some modern facilities like bio-toilet, recliner

chair, Wi-Fi and led display.

He said 50 high speed and modern coaches were imported from Indonesia to

new trains on different routes including the Rajshahi-Dhaka one.

Once the train service- Bonolota Express – is launched, passengers will be

able to travel to Dhaka from Rajshahi within 4 hours and 45 minutes, around

one and a half hours less than the current travel time.

The forthcoming train will save at least two hours journey time than that

of the existing three express trains, he said adding that the train will run

on the 343-kilometer route every day excepting Friday, a weekly day-off.

Shahidul Islam also said the existing Padma Express which runs between

Rajshahi and Dhaka will run between Chapainawabganj and Dhaka via Rajshahi

from tomorrow.