Two Netrokona Razakars to die for 1971 crimes

DHAKA, April 24, 2019 (BSS) – The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1

today sentenced two Razakars from Netrokona to death for their crimes against

humanity committed in 1971.

The two convicts are – Hedayet Ullah Anju and Sohrab Fakir.

Justice Md Shahinur Islam, chairman of three-judge panel of the ICT-1,

passed the order this morning as the tribunal found the duo guilty beyond

doubt in all the six charges framed against them.

Of the two, Anju is yet to be arrested, while Fakir is in jail and was

present at the courtroom during the pronouncement of the judgement.

The tribunal started its proceedings at 10.40am and the three judges read

out the summary of the 218-page judgement part by part.

After pronouncing the judgement, the tribunal asked secretary of the

Ministry of Home Affairs and Inspector General of Police to take appropriate

action to ensure arrest of fugitive Anju.

The first tribunal on March 7 had said it would pass judgement in the case

any day, as both the prosecution and the defence sides concluded their

arguments in the case on that day.

On January 10, 2017, the tribunal took into cognizance the formal charge

submitted by the prosecution.

At that time, there were three accused in the case, Hedayet Ullah Anju, his

brother Enayet Ullah Monju and Sohrab Fakir.

Of the three, Enayet Ullah Monju and Sohrab Fakir were arrested.

However, on January 25, 2017, Monju died of old age complications at the

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

On December 13, 2017, the ICT-1 framed six specific charges of crimes

including genocide, deportation, killing and torture against them.

According to the prosecution, the three accused were members of Peace

Committee and later formed Razakar Bahini in their locality.

During the War of Liberation, they committed horrendous crimes against

humanity in villages of Modhuakhali, Mobarakpur, Sukhari and Madan, among

other areas.