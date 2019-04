DHAKA, April 24, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today visited

the residence of late Hamida Khanam Ranu, sister of Sheikh Kabir Hossain, at

Lalmatia here to see her dead body.

The prime minister stayed there for some time and talked to the family

members of Hamida Khanam, who is a paternal aunt (fufu) of Sheikh Hasina.

The premier expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Hamida Khanam.

She consoled her family members and prayed for eternal peace of the

departed soul.