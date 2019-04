KABUL, April 24, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Afghan civilians are for the first time

being killed in greater numbers by US and pro-government forces than by the

Taliban and other insurgent groups, a UN report released Wednesday revealed.

During the first three months of 2019, international and pro-government

forces were responsible for the deaths of 305 civilians, whereas insurgent

groups killed 227 people, the United Nations Assistance Mission in

Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a quarterly report.