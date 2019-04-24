Zayan’s body to reach home from Sri Lanka today

DHAKA, April 24, 2019 (BSS) – The body of Awami League Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim’s grandson Zayan Chowdhury, a minor child who was killed in the deadly Sri Lanka blasts, will be flown home today.

“A flight of Sri Lankan Airlines carrying the body of Zayan, 8, will arrive at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here at 1.10 pm today. His body will be taken to Banani residence from the airport,” Sheikh Selim’s younger brother Sheikh Fazlur Rahman Maruf told journalists here yesterday.

Zayan, son of Moshiul Haque Chowdhary, will be buried at the Banani graveyard following his namaz-e-janaza at Banani Chairmanbari ground after Asr prayer, he said.

However, physical condition of Moshiul Haque Chowdhary has improved slightly, but he is not out of danger, Sheikh Selim, Moshiul’s father-in-law, said while visiting the place of Zayan’s namaz-e-janaza at Banani here.

Moshiul is now undergoing treatment at ICU of a hospital in Sri Lanka, he said, adding that he (Moshiul) is under observation for the next 72 hours.

Moshiul Haque has suffered splinter injuries in kidney and liver in the terror attack, Sheikh Selim said.

The series of blasts at churches and hotels in and outside Sri Lanka’s capital killed at least 300 people and injured hundreds on Easter Sunday. It was the nation’s worst violence since a bloody civil war ended a decade ago.