Mongolia blank Tajikistan 3-0 in Bangamata U-19 Gold Cup

DHAKA, April 23, 2019 (BSS)-Mongolia U-19 women’s football team made a good start in the inaugural Bangamata U-19 Women’s International Gold Cup Football when they blanked tournament favorite Tajikistan by 3-0 goals in lone group A match held on Tuesday at Bangabandhu National Stadium here.

Mongolia clearly dominated the match and took 2-0 lead at the breather.

With this victory Mongolia also brighten their chance to play in the last four spot of the tournament as they need simply a draw in their last group match.

Mongolia went ahead early in the 14th minute with Undrai sent the ball home with close range header off a corner from Lora Tom (1-0).

Enkhmargad doubled the lead for Mongolia in the 28th minute when she beat Tajikistan goalkeeper with a placing shot from the vantage position.

Delgerzaya completed the winners’ tally scoring the third goal when the defender converted a spot kick in the 67th minute of the match.

Mongolia clearly dominated the proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Tajikistan were off-colored and failed to produce any real attempt.

Mongolia which pitted in group A along with Tajikistan and Laos in the tournament will play their second and last group match against Laos on Thursday (April 25).

Wednesday’s match: UAE vs Kyrgyzstan at 6pm.