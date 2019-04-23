BSS, Mayabazar sign MoU

RANGPUR, April 23, 2019 (BSS) – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha(BSS), the national news agency, and a Rangpur-based daily, Dainik Mayabazar, to strengthen participation of the mass media in implementing the 10 special initiatives taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Abul Kalam Azad, Managing Editor and Chief Editor of the BSS, and M Mizanur Rahman, Editor of the local daily, signed the MoU here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur Enamul Habib attended the programme as the special guest.

Executive Editor of the daily Shawpan Miaji, Professor and writer Chinu Kabir of Rangpur Govt. College, Mayabazar News Editor Sharifuzzaman Bhulu, Mayabazar staff reporter Abdullahel Baki Bablu, BSS district correspondent ATM Mazharul Alam Milon attended the function while BSS special correspondent and focal point official of special initiatives branding programme Mahfuza Jesmine chaired the function.

“The media workers should be more active to disseminate the success news of the Prime Minister’s 10 initiatives among the people,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

He gave assurances of overall cooperation from the district administration in this regard.