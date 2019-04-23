Second quake strikes as Philippines hunts for survivors

PORAC, Philippines, April 23, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Philippine rescuers

raced Tuesday to reach some two dozen people still feared buried under a

building near Manila that collapsed a day earlier in a deadly earthquake, as

a powerful second tremor hit the nation.

The US Geological Survey put the second quake — on the central island of

Samar — at 6.4 magnitude, stronger than the one that wrought significant

damage Monday near the capital in the north.

The latest quake sent terrified locals fleeing into the streets, with

images on social media showing cracked roads, crumbling church walls and

shattered glass.

“No one started crying, but of course some panicked because it was

really strong,” said Rey Estrobo, a supervisor at a hotel in Borongan town,

near the epicentre.

At the same time, the toll in Monday’s quake rose to 16, with most of

the fatalities in the worst-hit northern province of Pampanga, national

disaster officials said.

More than 100 others were injured by falling rubble on Monday, including

in Manila, according to police.

However, initial reports indicated relatively minor destruction in Samar

given the strength of Tuesday’s quake, which could be down to differences in

ground composition.

“The damage is more pronounced if the houses and buildings are built on

a foundation of soft soil,” seismologist Myla Advincula told AFP, referring

to Pampanga’s soft sediment. “It enhances the shaking effect.”

Scores of rescuers in the northern town of Porac spent Tuesday using

cranes and jackhammers to peel back the pancaked concrete structure of a

four-storey market building where the Red Cross said 24 people were

unaccounted for.

“Every minute, every second is critical in this rescue,” Cris Palcis, a

volunteer rescue dog handler, told AFP. “Time is short for the people under

the rubble so we have to be quick.”

Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda told journalists that rescuers could still

hear at least one person trapped beneath the rubble, but the digging was

proceeding delicately to avoid accidentally crushing the survivor.

Rogelio Pacelo was shopping with his wife and child when the market

building collapsed around them, but they incredibly made it out almost

without a scratch.

“I thought this only happens in movies. I thought that was the end of

the world, it’s our end,” he told journalists. “I looked for a way out.”

The quake also damaged several centuries-old churches which were crowded

with worshippers in recent days as the majority-Catholic Philippines marked

the Easter holiday. – ‘Ring of Fire’ –

Father Roland Moraleja, who is based in Porac, said the 18th-century

belfry of the Saint Catherine of Alexandria church collapsed in the quake.

“It was the only part left from the old church,” he told AFP. “The

historical value is now gone, but we are hopeful that it will rise again.”

High-rise buildings in the capital swayed after the tremor struck Monday

evening, leaving some with large cracks in their walls.

Thousands of travellers were stranded after aviation authorities shut

down the secondary Clark Airport, which is located on the site of the former

US military installation that lies about an hour’s drive north of the

capital.

It was still closed on Tuesday as officials assessed the heavy damage to

the terminal building and some cracking on the air traffic control tower.

The quake was centred on the town of Castillejos, about 100 kilometres

(62 miles) northwest of Manila, local geologists said.

Seismologists put Monday’s tremor at 6.3 initially, but subsequently

downgraded it to a 6.1 magnitude.

The Philippines is in the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense

seismic activity that stretches from quake-prone Japan through Southeast Asia

and across the Pacific basin.