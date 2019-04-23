Speakers for cent percent immunization to save children’s life

RAJSHAHI, April 23, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at an advocacy meeting here today underscored the need for raising public awareness to ensure

immunization to hundred percent children to protect them from various diseases.

“Immunization is vital for saving lives of children. So all concerned

should discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to enhance awareness among public to ensure vaccination to cent percent children,” they added.

Divisional Director (Health) office organized the meeting in its

conference hall in observance of ‘World Immunization Week-2019’ to be held from April 24 to 30. Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) and Directorate General of Health Services supported the meeting. ‘Protected Together, # Vaccines Work’ was the main theme of the discussion.

Chaired by Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, the meeting was addressed by Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi division Anwar Hossain and Superintendent of Police Belayet Hossain as chief and special guests respectively.

Civil Surgeons and Deputy Directors of Department of Family Planning from all eight districts, divisional level government officials and other stakeholders attended the meeting and took part in its open discussion.

During his keynote presentation, Dr AKM Kamruzzaman, Divisional

Coordinator of World Health Organization, gave an overview of the week and its aspects.

Speakers put stress on taking adequate measures to bring all the targeted

kids to the immunization centres in time.

They said extensive vaccination campaigns and effective surveillance have brought down the number of measles cases in Bangladesh.