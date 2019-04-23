Industries minister to join 2nd BRF in Beijing

DHAKA, April 23, 2019 (BSS) – Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP will leave here for China tomorrow afternoon to join the Second Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation.

The three-day high level BRF is scheduled to begin on April 25 at China National Convention Centre (CNCC) in Beijing, said a ministry release today.

Head of the states and governments, ministers and high ups from over hundred countries and international organizations would take part in the BRF.

They would discuss policy issues to overcome weak and unstable global economy, infrastructural development, trade expansion, identify bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation and increase people to people contract as well in 12 thematic sessions.

The Industries minister would represent Bangladesh in different thematic sessions. Besides, he has also schedules to meet high officials of the SINOPEC Lubricant Company Limited and Shanxi Yangmei Fertilizer Industry Company Limited.

Humayun is likely to return home on April 28.