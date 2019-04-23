Payra Port inks deal with three Korean consultancy companies

DHAKA, April 23, 2019 (BSS) – Payra Port Authority today signed an agreement with three Korean consultancy companies (joint venture) for the quick implementation of the first terminal construction project.

Payra Port Authority Chairman Commodore M Jahangir Alam and Kunhwa ngineering and Consulting Company Limited, Daeyoung Engineering Company Limited and Heerim Architects and Planners Company Limited signed the agreement on behalf of the respective institutions.

Shipping Secretary Md Abdus Samad witnessed the deal signing ceremony at the Shipping Ministry conference room.

Payra Deep Sea Port is one of the mega projects of the government which is implemented at Kalapara upazila in Patuakhali district. The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has given allocation of Taka 3982.10 crore for the implementation of the project by 2021.