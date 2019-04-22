Hasan visits Selim’s residence to mourn his grandson’s death

DHAKA, April 22, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today visited Awami League Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim’s Banani residence to mourn and express sorrow at the demise of his minor grandson Zayan Chowdhury in the Sri Lanka blasts.

“Those who carried out the gruesome attacks are enemies of humanity and civilization. We, the world citizens, will have to resist such heinous acts through our united efforts,” he told reporters.

The minister also conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.