Winning start for Bangladesh in Bangamata U-19 Gold Cup opener

DHAKA, April 22, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh U-19 women’s football team got off to a winning start in the inaugural Bangamata U-19 Women’s International Gold Cup Football beating United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 2-0 goals in lone group A opening match held on Monday at country’s premier venue Bangabandhu National Stadium here.

Bangladesh clearly dominated the proceeding and took 2-0 lead at the breather. With this victory, the girls in red and green also brighten their chance to play in the semi-final of the tournament.

Bangladesh went ahead early in the 12th minute. Sirat Jahan Swapna gave Bangladesh a deserving lead with a perfect placing shot from the close range after capitalizing a long pass from Akhi Khatun (1-0).

Krishna Rani Sarkar sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Bangladesh in the 30th minute with a brilliant header utilizing a corner kick from Maria (2-0).

The result could have more bigger if Bangladesh would not miss two real scoring chances in the match. Swapna missed the first chance in the 18th minute when she failed to score despite finding the opponent goalie helpless under the bar.

Two minutes later Shamsunnar missed the another scoring chance when her attempt was brilliant saved by UAE goalie.

Bangladesh clearly dominated the proceeding and notched their deserving victory while UAE were totally off-colored and failed to produce any real attempt.

Bangladesh which pitted in group B along with United Arab Emirates and Kyrgyzstan of the tournament will play their second and last group match against Kyrgyzstan on April 24.

Earlier, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal formally inaugurated the six-nation tournament as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, BFF senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy, BFF vice president Kazi Nabil Ahmed, BFF vice present Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi, BFF women’s wing chairman Mahfuza Akter Kiron, K Sports chief executive officer M Fahad Karim and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag were present in the inauguration ceremony.

Bangladesh Squad : Rupona Chakma, Shewly Azim, Shamsunnahar, Akhi Khatun, Nargis Khatun, Maria Manda, Monika Chakma, Sanjida Akter, Mishrat Jahan Moushumi, Sirat Jahan Swapna and Krishna Rani Sarkar.

Tuesday’s match: Tajikistan vs Mongolia at 6pm.