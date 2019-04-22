Continuous heat wave may likely

DHAKA, April 22, 2019 (BSS) – Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi division and at one or two places over Rangpur, Khulna, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the regions of Noakhali and Cumilla with isolated hails at places.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, said a met office release here today.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the regions of Tangail, Faridpur, Sitakundu, Rangamati, Feni, Rajshahi, Pabna and Patuakhali and it may continue.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country’s highest rainfall for the last 24-hours till 6 am was recorded by 51 millimeters (mm) at Kumarkhali. Highest temperature on Sunday was recorded by 37.8 degree celsius at Rajshahi while the lowest temperature today was recorded by 19 degree celsius at Kumarkhali.

Today’s sunset in the capital will be at 6.23pm and tomorrow’s sunrise will be at 5.31am.