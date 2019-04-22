Bangladesh, Brunei sign seven instruments

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, April 22, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh and Brunei today signed seven instruments for strengthening cooperation mainly in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, livestock, culture and sports, and the supply of LNG.

The instruments were signed after the official bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah at the Istana Nurul Iman, the official residence of the Sultan of Brunei, here.

The seven instruments — six MoUs and one exchange of notes– are the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Scientific and Technical Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture, the MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Fisheries, the MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Livestock, the MoU on Cultural and Arts Cooperation, the MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Youth and Sports, the MoU on the Field of Cooperation in the Supply of LNG, and the Exchange of Notes on Exemption of Visa for Holders of Diplomatic and Official Passports.

The ministers concerned of the two countries inked the MoUs and Exchange of Notes in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, said Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque while briefing reporters.

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque and Brunei’s Primary Resources and Tourism Minister Haji Ali bin Apong inked the MoU on Scientific and Technical Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture on behalf of their respective sides.

State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru and Brunei’s Primary Resources and Tourism Minister Haji Ali bin Apong signed the MoU Cooperation in the Field of Fisheries and the MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Livestock on behalf of their respective sides.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid and Brunei’s Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Major General (Retd) Haji Aminuddin Ihsan inked the MoU Cultural and Arts Cooperation.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel and Brunei’s Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Major General (Retd) Haji Aminuddin Ihsan signed the MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Youth and Sports.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and Brunei’s Energy, Manpower and Industry Minister Dr Awang Haji Mat Suny inked the MoU on the Field of the Cooperation in the Supply of LNG.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now in Brunei on a three-day official visit at the invitation of the Brunei’s Sultan.