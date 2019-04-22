RAKUB recovers Taka 200 crore in Boishakhi Mela

RAJSHAHI, April 22, 2019 (BSS) – Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB)
has recovered outstanding loans worth around Taka 200 crore, including
classified loan of Taka 33.02 crore, through its Boishakhi Fair, a RAKUB
press release here said.
The bank arranged a daylong fair in all its 381 branches in all 16
districts under Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions early last week, marking the
celebration of Pahela Boishakh, the first day of 1426.
Apart from recovering loans, the bank distributed loan of Taka 141 crore
in various potential sectors, including crops, farmers’ credit, crop-sharing,
green banking and dairy and spice farming, the release added.
RAKUB chairman Nazrul Islam accompanied by the officials concerned
visited different branches in Dinnajpur, Nilphamari, Rangpur and Gaibandha
districts to see the loan recovery and disbursement activities.
As the largest development partner in all 16 northwest districts of
Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, RAKUB has been operating its banking
activities in the country’s northwest region targeting its agricultural
sector and all its sub-sectors.