Shab-e-Barat observed in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 22, 2019 (BSS)-The Holy Shab-e-Barat was observed with

due religious fervor and solemnity in the city and its adjacent areas on

Sunday night.

In Rajshahi city, thousands of the Muslims offered “nafal” prayers at

mosques and homes and recited from the holy Quran in observance of the most

meaningful nights of forgiveness, fortune, hopes and aspirations.

Besides, they sought blessings of Almighty Allah for long life, peace,

progress, good health and happiness for them, their families, relatives and

friends and also offered special prayers with hopes of forgiveness, eternal

peace for their departed parents and generations.

Many mosques especially Hazrat Shah Mukhdum Dargah Mosque, Saheb Bazar

Boro Mosque, Hatemkha Mosque and other religious organisations organized

milad mahfils, “zikr-ajkars” and distributed tobaraks in urban and rural

areas.

Special discussions were held at the mosques since the Asr prayers where

the Imams delivered speeches narrating spiritual significance of the sacred

night.

Large number of Muslims stayed for the whole night at the mosques,

offered special prayers and sought forgiveness and eternal peace for all.

Special prayers were also offered seeking divine blessings and kindness

for the overall welfare, successes and good luck of the humanity, country and

its people and the Muslim Ummah.

Similar reports of observing the Shab-e-Barat with due religious fervor

and solemnity reached here from the districts of Chapainawabganj, Natore,

Naogaon, Bogra, Joypurhat, Pabna and Sirajganj.