Shab-e-Barat observed in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 22, 2019 (BSS)-The Holy Shab-e-Barat was observed with
due religious fervor and solemnity in the city and its adjacent areas on
Sunday night.
In Rajshahi city, thousands of the Muslims offered “nafal” prayers at
mosques and homes and recited from the holy Quran in observance of the most
meaningful nights of forgiveness, fortune, hopes and aspirations.
Besides, they sought blessings of Almighty Allah for long life, peace,
progress, good health and happiness for them, their families, relatives and
friends and also offered special prayers with hopes of forgiveness, eternal
peace for their departed parents and generations.
Many mosques especially Hazrat Shah Mukhdum Dargah Mosque, Saheb Bazar
Boro Mosque, Hatemkha Mosque and other religious organisations organized
milad mahfils, “zikr-ajkars” and distributed tobaraks in urban and rural
areas.
Special discussions were held at the mosques since the Asr prayers where
the Imams delivered speeches narrating spiritual significance of the sacred
night.
Large number of Muslims stayed for the whole night at the mosques,
offered special prayers and sought forgiveness and eternal peace for all.
Special prayers were also offered seeking divine blessings and kindness
for the overall welfare, successes and good luck of the humanity, country and
its people and the Muslim Ummah.
Similar reports of observing the Shab-e-Barat with due religious fervor
and solemnity reached here from the districts of Chapainawabganj, Natore,
Naogaon, Bogra, Joypurhat, Pabna and Sirajganj.