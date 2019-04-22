New York City blank Rooney’s DC United for second MLS win

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Romanian midfielder Alexandru

Mitrita and Brazilian striker Heber scored to power New York City FC over

Eastern Conference leader DC United 2-0 Sunday in a Major League Soccer

match.

Wayne Rooney-led United remained atop the East despite falling to 4-3 with

two drawn, but their 14 points are under assault with Toronto on 13 with

three games in hand and Columbus and Philadelphia on 13 with one match in

hand.

City won for only the second time this season against one loss and five

drawn.

Mitrita opened the scoring in the 35th minute on a left-footed shot from

the heart of the penalty area.

City missed a golden chance in first-half stoppage time after United’s

Leonardo Jara fouled NYCFC’s Anton Tinnerholm in the penalty area.

But Maximiliano Moralez hit the right post and the visitors lead remained

only 1-0 at half-time.

Brazilian striker Heber, who joined New York only last month from Croatian

club HNK Rijeka, left-footed home a shot from the left side of the box

following a corner to give City an insurance goal in the 56th minute.