Davies sets top four target for Spurs

LONDON, April 22, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Ben Davies has challenged to Tottenham

to win their last four Premier League games as they aim to get their top four

push back on track against Brighton on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side suffered a setback in their bid to repeat their

league finish for a fifth straight season when they were beaten 1-0 at

Manchester City at the weekend.

It was a frustrating end to a memorable week that saw Tottenham reach the

Champions League semi-finals with a dramatic away goals success at City.

Aided by Arsenal’s surprise loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday, Tottenham

remain third, but they will drop to fourth if Chelsea defeat Burnley on

Monday.

With the race for qualify for next season’s Champions League heating up,

Tottenham defender Davies knows his team have no margin for error in their

remaining fixtures.

Davies believes only four successive victories will be enough to secure

Tottenham’s place in Europe’s elite club competition.

“It’s never easy to reflect but look, it’s about kicking on and trying to

win every game between now and the end of the season,” Davies said.

“That’s the target and it starts against Brighton on Tuesday.”

Demanding Tottenham display a more predatory instinct in front of goal

after missing a host of chances in the City defeat, Davies said: “It’s always

hard to see any positives straight after a defeat.

“We certainly created the chances but unfortunately we didn’t take them

this time.

“That’s the difference between this game and Wednesday night, we were a

bit more clinical.”

Brighton are desperate for points as they battle to avoid relegation, but

Davies hopes the feelgood factor from Tottenham’s new stadium will continue

to provide a welcome lift.

Pochettino’s men have won all three of their matches at the $1 billion

arena, scoring seven goals and conceding none.

– Spurs momentum –

“It will be tough, they are fighting for everything and they will go the

full 90 minutes to try to get something out of the game. We have to be

ready,” Davies said. “We’ve played well at the new stadium so far and we need

to keep that momentum going for the rest of the season.”

Brighton are just one place and three points above the relegation zone

after Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Wolves.

Chris Hughton’s side haven’t won in their last six matches in all

competitions.

But Seagulls keeper Mat Ryan is adamant they can still hold off Cardiff in

the battle to avoid crashing into the Championship.

“The point means a lot in the context of things, it almost feels like

we’ve won the game,” Ryan said after the Wolves fixture.

“With our superior goal difference, it could prove to be big come the end

of the season – any points are vital at this stage of the campaign.

“Given our recent run it feels good to come here and give a reaction, and

the clean sheet is testament to the effort of everyone.

“Every game is a final now and we have to leave everything out on the

pitch every time we go out there.

“Recently we felt like we haven’t been wanting a result as much as our

opponents, and that was frustrating because it’s what we based ourselves on.”