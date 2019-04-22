13 under arrest for Sri Lanka blasts: police

COLOMBO, April 22, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Sri Lankan police have arrested 13 men

in connection with bomb blasts on churches and hotels that killed more than

200 people, officials said Monday.

Authorities have not made public details on those held after Sunday’s

attacks. But a police source told AFP the 13 were detained at two locations

in and around Colombo.

The source said the 13 men are from the same radical group.

At least two of the eight attacks were carried out by suicide bombers,

according to police and other sources, and three police were killed when

another suicide bomber detonated explosives during a raid on a house where

suspects were.