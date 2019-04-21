Bangamata U-19 Gold Cup trophy unveiled amid fanfare

DHAKA, April 21, 2019 (BSS) – The journey of Bangamata Under-19 Women’s International Gold Cup 2019 began with the trophy unveiling ceremony today.

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury formally unveiled the trophy as the chief guest amid much fanfare and festivity to kick-start in what is termed as one of the biggest football extravaganza in the country.

She was delighted to see the tournament being arranged for the women footballers, named after Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

She expected that the tournament will pave the way of improving the women footballers’ skill and take them in a new height.

“I hope that our women footballers will uphold the image of Bangladesh to the rest of the world,” she said.

BFF Senior Vice-President Abdus Salam Murshedy, Vice-President Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Women Wing Chairman and FIFA Council Member Mahfuza Akter Kiron, BFF General Secretary Md Abu Nayeem Shohag, K-sports CEO Fahad Karim, tournament committee members and players of the participating teams were also present.

Bangladesh Football Federation and K-Sports are jointly organising Bangamata U-19 Women’s International Gold Cup 2019 to celebrate Fazilatunnesa Mujib’s life and ideals.

BFF Senior Vice-President Murshedy said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to attend the closing and prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest.

The tournament will kick off on April 22 at 6.00 pm and the final is scheduled for May 3 at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

Six U-19 women’s teams, including Bangladesh will compete in the tournament. The teams have been split into two groups. Group A consists of Mongolia, Tajikistan and Laos while Group B comprises UAE, Kyrgyzstan and Bangladesh.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will inaugurate the 12-day meet on April 22 at BNS. The hosts, one of the bottom-ranked teams as far as FIFA Women’s rankings are concerned, will take on tournament’s top-ranked United Arab Emirates in their first match.

However Bangladesh is a force to reckon with at age-group level, and that force will come to the fore, everyone believes.

This will be the first international football tournament for women arranged by BFF after 2004. The champion team will be awarded by $25,000 while the runners up will get $15,000.

The tickets are expected to go on sale from Monday at BNS. A normal gallery ticket will cost Tk 50 and those of the VIP gallery will cost Tk 200.