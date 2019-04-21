Govt to form media cell ahead of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary: Hasan

DHAKA, April 21, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the government will form a modern media cell as part of celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The minister said this at a meeting of a sub-committee on the Bangabandhu birth centenary celebration at International Mother Language Institute here.

“Everyday a brief will also be made on Bangabandhu and then arrangement will be made to disseminate the content of the brief through mass media,” said the minister, who chaired the meeting.

Information Secretary Abdul Maleque moderated the meeting while Chief Coordinator of Bangabandhu Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury attended the meeting.

Dr Hasan Mahmud said the news on the declaration of independence of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1971, which had been published in the global media on March 27, will be collected before preparing documentation for publishing it in both local and international media.

Various programmes have also been taken on behalf of the ministry to make programmes on Bangabandhu in rural areas on the occasion of Mujib year.

Father of the Nation Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahan Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Chairman National Professor Rafiqul Islam, former president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Dhaka Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique, Chief Editor and Managing Director of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Abul Kalam Azad, Director General of Bangladesh Television (BTV) Harun-Ar Rashid, Chief Executive Officer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust Masura Hossen, among others, attended the meeting.