New Delhi strongly condemns terror attacks in Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI, April 21, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Narendra Modi today strongly condoned the terrorist attacks at the sites of religious places and during a religious festival in Sri Lanka describing them as “cold-blooded and pre-planned barbaric acts”.

After the attacks, Modi talked to President and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka over telephone when he conveyed heartfelt condolences at the loss of over 150 innocent lives in today’s terrorist attacks, an official source said.

“Prime Minister Modi condemned in the strongest terms the serial terrorist attacks, perpetrated at sites including religious places and during a religious festival,” it added.

Terming them as cold-blooded and pre-planned barbaric acts, he pointed out that these attacks were another grim reminder of the most serious challenge posed to the entire humanity by terrorism in the region and the entire world.

Prime Minister renewed the offer of all possible help and assistance to Sri Lanka for ensuring its security against the challenges such as those posed by terrorism.

He also wished the injured ones speedy recovery and offered all required assistance for their treatment, the handout added.