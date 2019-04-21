Be vocal against terrorists: PM

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei, April 21, 2019 (BSS)-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here today strongly condemned the deadly bomb attacks in Sri Lanka, urging all to be vocal against the terrorists.

“The terrorists have no race, religion and countries …. they’re terrorists and they destroy the life of the people. So, I call upon all to be vocal against them,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing a mass reception accorded to her by Bangladesh community living in Brunei Darussalam at the Indera Samudera Ballroom of the Empire Hotel and County Club here this evening.

Sheikh Hasina said many people were killed and injured as bomb attacks were orchestrated at eight places in Sri Lanka. “We strongly condemn the barbaric incident,” she said.

In this connection, she said another regretful incident is that Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim’s daughter’s family became victims of the bomb blasts in Sri Lanka.

“Selim’s son-in-law and a grandson were taking food at a restaurant, where a bomb blast took place,” she said, adding the son-in-law was injured in the blast, while the grandson remained traceless till this afternoon.

Sheikh Hasina said such terrorist acts happened in New Zealand few weeks ago.

The prime minister said her government has not only declared zero tolerance to root out terrorism and militancy, it also has kept intelligence agencies alert.

“We’re taking prompt actions against the terrorists when they’re identified,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina reiterated that there will be no room for militants, terrorists, corrupts and drug addicts on the soil of the country. “We’re taking measures so that the living standard of the people can be developed”, she added.

Referring to the arson attacks of the BNP-Jamaat nexus in 2013, 2014 and 2015, the prime minister said many innocent people were burnt to death and injured due to the heinous acts of BNP-Jamaat.

“We notice its impact in the society now as some people are now engaged in such cruel act,” she said.

State Minister for Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Welfare Imran Ahmed and Dr AKM Ahsan Ullah of Brunei University spoke at the function, while Bangladesh High Commissioner to Brunei Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Mahmud Hussain presided over it.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, PM’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Ali Ashraf Khan Khashru, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid and State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell were present on the dais.

Earlier, the leaders of Bangladesh community greeted the prime minister by presenting bouquets.

MORE TO COME…