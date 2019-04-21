Rohingyas, climate change bar attaining SDGs: Nojibur

CHATTAGRAM, April 21, 2019 (BSS) – Myanmar’s 11 lakh displaced Rohingyas, sheltered in Bangladesh and the harmful effect of the climate change are major impediments to attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a top official said here today.

“Eleven lakh forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals in Bangladesh along with the adverse impact of climate change is posing as an obstruction for the country to achieve the SDGs,” said M Nojibur Rahman, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, at a workshop at Chattagram Circuit House here today.

Nojibur said members of the international community along with Bangladesh are trying to find ways for resolution of the issues of the Rohingyas and the climate change.

He said an international seminar will be held in the USA in September this year to address those two problems. Representatives from different countries including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are expected to join the seminar, the PMO official added.

“We hope that the international seminar in the USA will lead to an effective solution to this end,” he said.

PMO’s public innovation division director Ali Newaz Rasell presented the keynote speech at the workshop while Public Administration Secretary Foyez Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Muhammad Alkama Siddiqui, Chattagram Divisional Commissioner Abdul Mannan, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Referring to the achievement of Bangladesh in realizing the millennium development goals (MDGs), Nojibur said, “The MDGs achievement has increased our expectation… so it will be possible to achieve all the targets of the SDGs if sincere efforts are there from all.”

Senior high officials from different government and non-government organizations, deputy commissioners from 11 districts of the Chattagram division and Upazila Parishad Chairmen also took part in the workshop.