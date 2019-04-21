Industries secretary for good governance in industries to increase productivity

DHAKA, April 21, 2019 (BSS) – Industries Secretary M Abdul Halim today underscored the need for ensuring good governance in the management of industries to increase productivity.

“Good governance plays an important role in creating employment and developing skills through strengthening economic growth. Bangladesh has already achieved mentionable success in poverty alleviation through good governance,” he said.

The secretary was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of a five-day workshop on “Accountable Governance for Productivity Growth and Competitiveness” at a hotel in the city, said a release.

Japan based Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) and National Productivity Organisation (NPO) are jointly organising the workshop.

Abdul Halim said, Bangladesh has already achieved the recognition of the world community as the ‘land of impossible attainments’.

“Bangladesh exceeded South Asian countries to achieve the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). In 2010, the country’s poverty rate was 18.5 percent, which was down to 12.9 percent in 2016. According to the World Bank projection, Bangladesh’s poverty rate will fall below 3 percent by 2030,” he added.

Additional Secretary of the Industries Ministry Lutfur Nahar Begum presided over the inaugural session while NPO Director SM Asrafuzzaman and ANO Programme Officer Dr Jose Elvinia, among others, were present.