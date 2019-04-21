Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Natore

NATORE, April 21, 2019 (BSS)- A motor cyclist was ran over by a speedy truck at Boraigram upazila here this morning killing him on the sport.

Police said the accident took place in front of T&T office adjacent to Bonpara bypass on Natore-Pabna highway.

The deceased was identified as Liton Hossain, 40, son of Dudu Mia of Bhabanipur village.

OC of Bonpara Highway Police said the truck bound to Kustia from Narayangonj knocked down the motorcycle from back side at about 10.30 am.

Police seized the truck and arrested its driver Sajib Hossain of Kumarkhali Upazila of Kustia district.