RMP seeks RCC ward councilors support to combat crimes

RAJSHAHI, April 21, 2019 (BSS)-Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has

sought all-out support of the ward councilors of Rajshahi City Corporation

(RCC) to combat crimes in the metropolis.

“All-out support from the ward councilors and the community is very

important to free the society from all sorts of crimes including extremism,

terrorism and drug-addiction,” said Humayun Kabir, commissioner of RMP, while

addressing a view-sharing meeting with the ward councilors at RMP

Headquarters here on Saturday.

He said: “We are committed to making the society free from crimes. But,

police alone cannot do the job without community support.”

Additional Commissioner Suzaetul Islam and Deputy Commissioners Tanvir

Haider Chowdhury, Amir Jafar, Joynul Abedeen, Anirban Chakma, Alamgir Hossain

and Sazid Hossain also spoke on the occasion.

RMP Commissioner Humayun Kabir said the community people should extend

cooperation towards police with specific information about the criminals.

The community people know well about location of the criminals, drug

traffickers and traders and the police need the information from the citizens

for taking legal action against them.

He added that police-citizens joint efforts can be the vital means of

restoring peace and tranquility everywhere in society. RCC Ward Councilors

have a pivotal role in this regard, he added.