Met office predicts enhanced temp for Tuesday

DHAKA, April 21, 2019 (BSS) – The met office today predicted the nationwide temperature to rise until early Tuesday while parts of the country by now witnesses “mild heat wave”.

“Temperature may rise gradually,” said the met office bulletin issued at 9 am today in its outlook for the subsequent 72 hours.

It noted that a mild heat wave was already sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore, Rangamati and Cox’s Bazar” it may continue and spread”.

The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded 36.8 degrees Celsius in Rangamati, while today’s minimum temperature was 18.5 degrees Celsius at Srimangal of Moulvibazar.

The met office predicted the weather across the country to remain mainly dry until Monday morning but few places could witness thundershowers as well during the period.

“Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky . . . over the country,” read the bulletin.

But simultaneously the meteorologists forecasted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind” at few places in Rangpur, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions during the time.

The sun is to set at 6.22 pm today and rise at 5.31 am tomorrow in the capital.