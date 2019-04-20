Zia rehabilitates anti-liberation elements: Hanif

DHAKA, April 20, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League Acting General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif today said founder of BNP Ziaur Rahman had unmasked himself by establishing anti-liberation elements in politics.

“He (Zia) was never a true freedom fighter as a true freedom fighter cannot patronize the anti-liberation forces,” he told a discussion at AL central office in the city’s Bangabandhu Avenue area marking the founding anniversary of Bangladesh Krishak League.

With Krishak League President Motahar Hossain Molla in the chair, it was addressed by AL Organizing Secretary and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Agriculture and Cooperatives Secretary Faridunnahar Laily and Krishak League General Secretary Advocate Shamsul Haque Reza as special guests.

Hanif said BNP is now following the footprints of Ziaur Rahman as it is

yet to come out of the way of patronizing the anti-liberation forces.

Referring to different agriculture-friendly initiatives of the government, Hanif said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has proved itself as an agriculture-friendly government by providing agricultural materials at free of cost.

The achievements in the agriculture sector under the present government have been lauded in home and abroad, the AL leader said.

He urged the Bangladesh Krishak League to play a vital role in reaching the government’s development thoughts in agriculture sector at the grassroots level.