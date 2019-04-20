AL sub-committee to hold seminar on development tomorrow

DHAKA, April 20, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League sub-committee on publicity and publication will hold a seminar titled “Ten Years of Development and Progress under the Leadership of Sheikh Hasina” at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) seminar room tomorrow.

AL advisory council member and publicity and publication sub-committee chairman HT Imam will chair the function while veteran AL leader Amir Hossain Amu will attend it as the chief guest.

Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman and Dr Shamsul Alam will take part in the discussion while AL publicity and publication secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud will deliver the welcome address.