Hasan asks party men to be cordial with people

CHATTOGRAM, April 20, 2019 (BSS)- Information Minister and Awami League Publicity and Publication Affairs Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today called upon the party leaders and workers to make cordial behavior with the masses.

“Awami League is a pro-people party. It is the duty of every party man to be alert so that the people cannot be deprived by any means. The party workers should remain cordial in behaviors for the people’s welfare,” he told an extended meeting of Rangunia upazila unit of AL at its office in the district.

The AL leader extended his heartfelt thanks to the party leaders and workers of Rangunia upazila for their contributions to the last parliamentary polls.

A large number of leaders and workers of Rangunia upazila unit of AL attended the extended meeting.