Bangamata Gold Cup participating teams now in city

DHAKA, April 20, 2019 (BSS)- Tajikistan were the first team to arrive in the city Friday last night to take part in the Bangamata U-19 Women’s International Gold Cup 2019 set to begins on Monday.

Then Mongolia arrived here in the early hours of today (Saturday) while United Arab Emirates (UAE) also arrived in the capital.

Laos arrived this afternoon while Kyrgyzstan will be the last team to arrive here tomorrow (Sunday) morning.

The first ever Bangamata U-19 Women’s International Gold Cup 2019 will be held from April 22 to May 3 at the Bangabandhu National Stadium.

Six U19 women’s teams, including Bangladesh will compete in the tournament.

Mongolia, Tajikistan and Laos were drawn into Group A whereas Bangladesh will compete against United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kyrgyzstan in Group B.

The tournament will kick-off with a Group B clash between host Bangladesh and UAE at April 22, Monday at 6 pm.