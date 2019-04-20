Patenga Container Terminal to begin operation from June 2020

CHATTOGRAM, April 20, 2019 (BSS) – The construction works of the largest Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) is smoothly progressing with an aim to start its operations from June next year.

This project is undergoing at full swing round the clock for partial operation of the terminal project and nearly 30 percent of construction works has already been completed, Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) told BSS today.

PCT is designed for unloading containers from vessel and its storing in the yard, he said.

Faruk said PCT will be equipped with modern handling equipments like Key gantry cranes and Rubber gantry cranes. The process of procuring these equipments is under process, he said.

CPA sources said vessel may be berthed in the PCT within short possible time because of terminal being very near to estuary of Karnaphuli River. The cost of project is estimated at Taka 1,828 crore within the target and was supposed to be complete in 2017 but due to administrative unavoidable problems the project works delayed.

The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 9.5 draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal, CPA source said.

One oil jetty is being constructed beside the middle of these berths and PCT will handle 4 lakh TEUs containers annually, Secretary of CPA Omar Faruk told BSS.

Chattogram Port is handling its maximum containers than its target, with a view to handle more container handling, PCT terminal is being constructed.

Engineer Mizanur Rahman, Project Director of PCT told BSS that the civil works of the terminal is being implemented under the supervision of Engineering core of Bangladesh Army and 30 percent of this works was completed in the meantime and expected to complete the remaining works by December next.

In the meantime, processed to acquire four key gantry cranes and eight rubber tyre cranes have been undertaken, the sources said.