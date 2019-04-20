Islamic Foundation takes nightlong programme on Shab-e-Barat

DHAKA, April 20, 2019 (BSS) – The Islamic Foundation (IF) has chalked out a nightlong programme at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune and forgiveness, tomorrow.

The programmes include recitation from the holy Quran, hamd-nath, waz mahfil (religious sermons), milad, qiyam, zikr and special munajat, said an IF press release here today.

According to the press release, Principal of Tejgaon Madinatul Ulum Kamil Madrasah Mawlana Abdur Razzaq Al Azhari will deliver sermons highlighting the significance of Shab-e-Barat at 7.05 pm tomorrow.

Pesh imam of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Mawlana Muhiuddin Quashem will deliver sermons on the importance of Ibadat and doa at 9.05 pm.

Pesh imam of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Mufti Mawlana Ehsanul Haque Zilani will narrate the importance of the holy night and Ramadan at 11.40 pm.

Senior Pesh Imam of the National Mosque Hafez Mawlana Muhammad Mizanur Rahman will discuss the importance and advantage of the ‘tahajjut’ prayers at 1.55 am. Finally, he will administer the akheri munajat (final prayers) after Fazr prayers.