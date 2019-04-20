Inter-university football tournament begins at RU

RAJSHAHI, April 20, 2019 (BSS)- An eight-day long Bangladesh Inter-university Football Tournament- 2018-19 began at Rajshahi University (RU) stadium here today.

RU Vice-chancellor Professor Abdus Sobhan opened the tournament by releasing balloon, festoon and pigeon before a large-number of students, teachers and football players as chief guest.

Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha and Prof Chowdhury M Jakaria, Treasurer Prof Mustafizur Rahman Al Arif and Students Adviser Prof Laila Arjuman Banu were present on the occasion.

A total of 16 public universities including the host RU are taking part in the meet.

In opening match today, Patuakhali Science and Technology University and RU fought to a goalless draw.