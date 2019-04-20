Ramesh inaugurates Shuk River boundary fixing work

RANGPUR, Apr 20, 2019 (BSS) – Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Water Resources Ramesh Chandra Sen, MP, today urged all concerned to make sincere efforts to protect the rivers, environment and nature.

Ramesh Sen said this while inaugurating boundary fixation works of the Shuk River and along with making a list of illegal land grabbers across the river at Sadar Upazila of Thakurgaon district today.

“River must be protected to save environment, nature and ecology as well as conserving our beautiful bio-diversity,” he said on the occasion held at Shimultoli point of the Shuk River.

Pointing out the projects taken by the present government for river protection Ramesh Sen said Sen said it is the responsibility of all of us to to keep the river free from pollution and take care of the environment and bio-diversity.

Deputy Commissioner of Thakurgaon Dr. KM Kamruzzaman Selim, General Secretary of district Awami League and District Council Chairman Md. Sadek Quraeshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Md. Aminul Islam, Executive Engineer of Water Development Board Md. Rabiul Islam, Thakurgaon Press Club President Mansur Ali, spoke, among others on the occasion with Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdullah Al Mamun in the chair.