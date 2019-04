MYMENSINGH, Apr 20, 2019 (BSS) – At least four people, including a woman

were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and

a CNG run auto-rickshaw at Alalpur under Sadar upazila of the district today.

The deceased could not be known immediately.

Police said the accident occurred in the area around 11am, when the CNG

run auto-rickshaw head-on collision with the truck, leaving four people dead

on the spot and two others injured.