Farmers eye bumper mango output in Rangpur region

RANGPUR, April 20, 2019 (BSS) – Farmers and officials of the Department
of Agriculture Extension (DAE) are expecting bumper mango output following
smooth formation of the tender fruits in Rangpur agriculture region this
season.
The process of tender mango formation continues smoothly predicting
bumper production of the most popular fruits this season.
The DAE officials said the fruit setting stage is progressing superbly
amid favorable climatic condition and mango trees are wearing eye-catching
looks in orchards and homesteads all over the region.
Meanwhile, farmers have engaged maximum efforts in nursing their growing
tender mangoes in all five districts of Rangpur, Gaibandha, Kurigram,
Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari in the region.
Talking to BSS, farmer Azizar Rahman of village Sankarpur Mistripara of
Badarganj upazila here said tender mangoes are growing fabulously in his
orchard on 3.50 acres where he has been cultivating the fruit for last 12
years.
“I have cultivated 14 varieties of high yielding and popular varieties
of mango like ‘Haribhanga’, ‘Gourmoti’, BARI-4, Banana mango,
‘Chandramollika’, Gopalbhog, Khirshapati’ and other varieties,” he said.
Excluding farming costs of around Taka three-lakh in cultivating mango
on his orchard, he earns a net profit of Taka 10 lakh on an average annually
by selling matured mangoes to bigger traders.
Farmer Mukul Shah of village Chand Kuthirdanga in Badarganj upazila said
he has been cultivating highly tasty, popular, fibreless and local indigenous
variety of ‘Haribhanga’ mango on his orchards on 12 acres of land for last 12
years.
“The tender mangoes are growing excellent in the trees and I am
expecting a bumper production of the fruit this session from my orchard,” he
said.
“I hope to earn a net profits of Taka 16 lakh by selling mangoes from my
orchard by June next this year like in previous seasons excluding farming
costs of Taka five-lakh on an average,” Shah added.
Farmer Jahangir Alam of village Jarullapur Bakultola in Mithapukur
upazila here said he has cultivated ‘Haribhanga’ mango in his orchard on
eight acres of land this year like in the previous 10 years.
“The fruit setting period is continuing superbly predicting a bumper
production of the fruit this season,” he said and hoped to earn a net profit
of around Taka 10 lakh excluding all farming expenditure.
Farmer Abdul Halim of Rangatipara village in Mithapukur upazila here
said he has been cultivating highly profitable ‘Hatibandha’ mango
successfully in his orchard on 9.50 acres of land for last 10 years.
“Like in previous seasons, I hope to earn a net profit of Taka 12 lakh
excluding farming cost after selling the produced mango in May and June next
as tender fruits are now growing superbly,” Halim added.
Talking to BSS today, Horticulture Specialist of the DAE at its regional
office Khondker Md. Mesbahul Islam said around 95 percent of mango trees
bloomed this season and the fruit setting process continues well in all five
districts of the region.
“The farmers cultivated mango on 7,122 hectares of land producing 83,764
tonnes of the fruit worth Taka 335 crore last year in the region,” he said.
However, 7,350 hectares of land have been brought under mango
cultivation this season in the region where farmers are expanding its
commercial basis farming after getting repeated bumper production with
lucrative price in recent years
“The field level agriculture officials are assisting farmers to properly
nursing their orchards and controlling pests’ attacks, if any, like weevil,
mango hopper and fruit fly during this fruit formation period for better
production,” he said.
Deputy Director of the DAE at its regional office Md Moniruzzaman said
farmers are taking extensive care so that tender mangoes could grow well in
huge quantity to bring huge profits to them.
He also predicted bumper output of ‘Haribhanga’, ‘Gopalbhog’, ‘Lengra’,
BARI-4, ‘Nakfazlee’, ‘Khirsapati’, ‘Mohanbhog’, ‘Chyatapori’,
‘Chandramollika’ ‘Lakhna’, ‘Amrapali’, ‘Gourmoti’ and other popular mango
varieties this season.