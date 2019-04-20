Public hearing on roads and highways problems held

RAJSHAHI, April 20, 2019 (BSS)-All the existing problems related to roads
and highways and plying of buses belong to Bangladesh Road Transport
Corporation (BRTC) will be removed in phases.
“We are putting in our level best efforts to infuse dynamism into the
activities of public sector institutions through removing the existing
problems,” said Nazrul Islam, Secretary to Road Transport and Highway
Division.
He was presiding over a regional level public hearing related to the
activities of Department of Roads and Highway (DRH), Bangladesh Roads
Transport Authority (BRTA) and BRTC on the premises of DRH Additional Chief
Engineer here on Friday.
Nazrul Islam says the present government has taken steps for making the
BRTC sector profitable side by side with ensuring transparency and
accountability in BRTA activities.
Additional Secretaries Ehsanul Azim and Belayet Hossain, DRH Chief Engineer
and Additional Chief Engineer Habibur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.