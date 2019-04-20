Public hearing on roads and highways problems held

RAJSHAHI, April 20, 2019 (BSS)-All the existing problems related to roads

and highways and plying of buses belong to Bangladesh Road Transport

Corporation (BRTC) will be removed in phases.

“We are putting in our level best efforts to infuse dynamism into the

activities of public sector institutions through removing the existing

problems,” said Nazrul Islam, Secretary to Road Transport and Highway

Division.

He was presiding over a regional level public hearing related to the

activities of Department of Roads and Highway (DRH), Bangladesh Roads

Transport Authority (BRTA) and BRTC on the premises of DRH Additional Chief

Engineer here on Friday.

Nazrul Islam says the present government has taken steps for making the

BRTC sector profitable side by side with ensuring transparency and

accountability in BRTA activities.

Additional Secretaries Ehsanul Azim and Belayet Hossain, DRH Chief Engineer

and Additional Chief Engineer Habibur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.