Dry weather likely across country

DHAKA, April 20, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted that weather would remain mainly dry with temporary partly

cloudy sky elsewhere over the country in 24 hours as of 9 am today.

“Rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind,

are likely to occur at one or two places over Sylhet division and weather may

remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the

country,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The highest temperature on Friday was recorded 36.4 degrees Celsius at

Faridpur, while today’s minimum temperature was 17.3 degrees Celsius at

Tetulia under Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6:22 pm today and rises at 5:33 am tomorrow in the

capital.