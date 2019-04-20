Ebola worker shot dead at hospital in eastern DR Congo

BUTEMBO, DR Congo, April 20, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A health worker fighting an

Ebola outbreak in DR Congo was shot dead Friday in an attack on a hospital in

the eastern city of Butembo, the World Health Organization said.

The WHO said that Dr. Richard Valery Mouzoko Kiboung, an epidemiologist it

had deployed to help rein in the Ebola outbreak, was killed in the attack on

Butembo University Hospital.

Two other people were also injured but believed to be in a stable

condition, it said.

The attack is the latest in a string of assaults on teams grappling with a

near nine-month-old Ebola outbreak that has claimed almost 850 lives.

“I and all of WHO are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and

brother Dr Mouzoko,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a

statement.

“He put himself on the frontline to save lives in the Democratic Republic

of the Congo,” he said, adding that “We grieve with his family and friends at

this very difficult time.”

Police and local officials said the victim was a Cameroonian national.

“The attack took place at the University Clinics Hospital of Butembo,” said

the city’s mayor, Sylvain Kanyamanda.

“The (Ebola) response team was in a meeting. Armed Mai-Mai (militiamen)

arrived and fired on people. A doctor, an epidemiologist, was shot and taken

to the emergency room. His colleagues were injured. The doctor, a

Cameroonian, later died,” Kanyamanda said.

– ‘Outraged’ –

Tedros said Mouzoko’s killing was “a tragic reminder of the risks health

workers take every day to protect the lives and health of others.”

“We are outraged by this attack: health workers and health facilities must

never be targets,” he insisted.

The WHO Director-General said his agency was currently “assessing the

security situation to ensure the safety of all patients, health workers and

Ebola responders.”

“At the same time, we remain committed to continue supporting the Ministry

of Health of DRC to end this outbreak as quickly as possible,” he said.

The DR Congo declared a tenth outbreak of Ebola in 40 years last August in

northeastern North Kivu province before the virus spread into the

neighbouring Ituri region.

The epicentre of the outbreak was first located in the rural area of

Mangina, but then switched to the town of Beni.

Local organisations say the number of Ebola deaths is rising.

An updated toll by the health ministry, issued on Wednesday, said there had

been 843 deaths.

WHO data from April 9 put the number of confirmed or probable cases at

1,186, of which 751 had been fatal. The outbreak is the second deadliest on

record, after the epidemic that struck West Africa in 2014-16, which killed

more than 11,300 people.

Efforts to roll back the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever in DRC have

been hampered by fighting but also by resistance within communities to

preventative measures, care facilities and safe burials.

On March 9, an attack on a treatment centre at Butembo left a policeman

dead and a health worker wounded. It was the third attack on that centre. On

February 24, a treatment centre in Katwa was set ablaze.

On April 12, the WHO’s Emergency Committee, in a new review of the

outbreak, determined that the situation in DR Congo did not constitute a

“public health emergency of international concern,” a status that initiates a

major global response.

Neighbouring Uganda and Rwanda, worried by the outbreak, have started

vaccinating health workers. More than 102,000 people have received a new

Ebola vaccine in the DRC.