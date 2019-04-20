Costa Rica bets on ending fossil fuel use by 2050

SAN JOS?, April 20, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Eric Orlich and his wife Gioconda

Rojas own two electric vehicles, which they charge at home in the garage

thanks to solar panels on their roof.

That could soon become the norm in Costa Rica, where the government

launched a decarbonization plan in February to rid the country of fossil

fuels by 2050.

“It’s totally realistic and necessary,” said Orlich, a father of two who

lives in a mountainous zone east of the capital San Jose.

A businessman in the solar panel sector and president of the Association

of Electric Mobility — which promotes electric-powered transport — what

excites him the most about the government’s plan is the focus on public

transport.

The aim is to have 70 percent of public transport powered by electricity

in 2035 — and the whole fleet by 2050.

That is an achievable goal according to diplomat Cristiana Figueres, who

in 2015 participated in talks to secure the Paris climate accord on limiting

global warming.

“The government prudently set the 2050 date because that’s what the Paris

Agreement demands but I’m confident we’ll manage it before then,” Figueres

told AFP.

“Once we’ve implemented the process of electrifying transport and

relaunched a more efficient agriculture and livestock sector, we shall see an

exponential effect on technological change” that will accelerate

decarbonization, she added.

– ‘Car no longer king’ –

Leftist President Carlos Alvarado’s plan is set to extend beyond public

transport to incorporate industry, agriculture and livestock, as well as a

reforestation program aimed at increasing woodland from 50 to 60 percent of

the country.

Further elements include modernizing waste management and a green tax

reform to replace the loss of fuel tax revenues.

“This is a change in our social dynamic and our economy,” first lady

Claudia Dobles, an architect responsible for the urban regeneration program,

told AFP.

“By 2050 our urban and rural landscape is going to look very different,

with nicer towns… where the car will no longer be king.”

With regard to transport, there are two key components: an electric train

serving the San Jose metropolitan area — the most densely populated in the

country — and modernization of the bus network.

The aim is for people to be able to easily access the bus or train by foot

or bicycle and connect to the entire public transport system — ending the

reign of the car, largely responsible for the capital’s pollution and

congestion problems.

– No congestion solution –

The plan has its critics, though, such as analyst Juan Carlos Hidalgo,

from the Washington-based Cato Institute, who says it fails to consider the

costs.

He said the plan doesn’t take into account the “principle of cost-benefit”

but only the “zero emissions goal.”

“It’s a goal without economic foundations,” he told AFP.

For his part, bicycle use activist David Gomez says the plan lacks

ambition when it comes to non-motorized transport and won’t solve San Jose’s

traffic problems.

“We need incentives so people feel motivated to leave the car behind and

use a bicycle, which is a more powerful decarbonization measure than changing

a fuel car for an electric one,” he said.

And Dobles admits the plan won’t alleviate congestion.

“The challenges of mobility and displacement will remain. It’s not because

we’ll have better technology and more intelligent systems that we’ll stop

having mobility problems,” she said.

Figueres says all countries need to decarbonize their economies in the

face of climate change, but in that regard, Costa Rica does at least has an

advantage.

Amongst wind, hydro, solar and geothermal energy, the tiny Central

American country of five million people is already only 1.5 percent off

achieving total self-sufficiency in renewable energy.