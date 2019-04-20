Egyptians vote in referendum to extend Sisi’s rule

CAIRO, April 20, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Egyptians start voting Saturday in a

referendum that aims to cement the rule of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi,

the former coup leader presenting himself as a rock of stability in a

turbulent region.

Despite protests from rights groups, the three-day plebiscite is expected

to approve sweeping constitutional changes that will extend Sisi’s term until

at least 2024 in the Arab world’s largest state.

Beyond that, the amendments would allow Sisi, 64, to run for another six-

year term while boosting his control over the judiciary and giving the

military even greater influence in political life.

The referendum bucks the trend of the region’s mini-Arab Spring, in which

mass pro-democracy protests this month swept away veteran presidents in

Algeria and Sudan.

Sisi made his grab for power in the turbulent years after the original

Arab Spring protests of 2011 toppled long-time ruler Hosni Mubarak, who was

followed in office by Islamist president Mohamed Morsi. Sisi overthrew Morsi

in 2013 and the following year won his first term as president. He was re-

elected in March 2018 with more than 97 percent of the vote after standing

virtually unopposed.

International observers slammed both elections while Sisi’s government has

been widely criticised for sweeping repression of its opponents — both

Islamists and secular groups.

Human Rights Watch charged the constitutional amendments aim to strengthen

Sisi’s “authoritarian rule”, while Amnesty said that parliament, having

already backed the changes, had shown a “complete disregard for human

rights”.

– Grip on regime –

For the past few weeks, Egypt’s streets have been awash in banners and

billboards urging citizens to “do the right thing” and vote “Yes”, while

popular folk singers have also exhorted voters to go to the ballot box.

A muted “No” campaign mounted from the diaspora and online has been

thoroughly muzzled as authorities have blocked over 30,000 internet domains.

Despite the deep concerns of rights groups, Sisi has earned the support of

many Egyptians and some Western powers by presenting himself as a bulwark

against Islamist militancy and turmoil at a time when fighting again rages in

neighbouring Libya.

Many voters, such as retired banker Ramez Raouf, view Sisi as a champion

of stability.

“Look, I am against a few of the changes such as extending the president’s

terms … but I am still going to vote ‘yes’ anyway,” Raouf, 63, told AFP.

When asked why, he said “because the military will protect the civilian

nature of the state, and that’s important to me”.

Parliament has already voted overwhelmingly this week to approve the

changes, including extending presidential terms from four to six years.

The referendum also proposes other changes to the five-year-old

constitution, among them the creation of a second parliamentary chamber and a

quota ensuring at least 25 percent of MPs are women.

Think-tank the Soufan Center said the main effect of the referendum would

be to “solidify Sisi’s grip on the Egyptian political regime” in a country

that “has become even more autocratic than it was under Mubarak”.