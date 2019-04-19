Nepal-Bangla cultural evening held

DHAKA, April 19, 2019 (BSS) – A ‘Nepalese-Bengali Cultural Evening’ was held this evening at the National Museum aimed at increasing cultural exchange and people to people contact between the two neighboring countries.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest.

Charge d’affaires of Nepal Embassy in Dhaka Dhan Bahadur Oli, high commissioners and ambassadors of several countries attended the ceremony.

Nepal Cultural Corporation and Bangladeshi artistes performed music and dances at the function.

Mahbub Ali said that the event will help boost up tourism and facilitate people of the both countries and strengthen bilateral ties.