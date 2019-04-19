Zia rehabilitated Bangabandhu’s assassins: Mozammel

CHATTOGRAM, April 19, 2019 (BSS)- Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque today said former military backed ruler Ziaur Rahman rehabilitated killers of Bangabandhu by giving them jobs in Bangladesh missions abroad and inducted those who opposed country’s independence into his cabinet.

“The Indemnity Ordinance was promulgated against Bangabandhu killing so that the trial is not held for the assassination” he told the installation ceremony of the newly elected executive committee of Gatak Dalal Nirmul Committee (GDNC), Chattogram unit at Chattogram circuit house.

He said the Constitution had been changed, religion based politics was introduced in the country and citizenship to Jamaat chief Gulam Azam was given after the assassination of Bangabandhu.

Shawkat Bangali, Central Joint General Secretary and Chattogram divisional coordinator of GDNC presided over the function while chairman of Muktijuddha Research Trust Dr. Mahfuzur Rahman, general secretary of south district Awami league Mofizur Rahman, among others, attended the function.

The minister said Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam had formed the Dalal Nirmul committee aimed at bringing the war criminals to justice. “Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has completed the trials of the war criminals and freed the country from the stigma,” he added.

Newly elected President and the General Secretary Engr. Delwar Majumder and Rekha Alam were present on the occasion.