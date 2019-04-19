‘Amar Pita Sheikh Mujib’ festival to be inaugurated tomorrow

DHAKA, April 19, 2019 (BSS) – “Amar Pita (my father) Sheikh Mujib” festival will be inaugurated tomorrow at Bangladesh National Museum in the city on the occasion of birth centenary celebration of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will inaugurate the festival, a press release said.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid and Primary and Mass Education Secretary Md Akram-Al-Hossain, among others, will attend the function.

Hasumonir Pathshala will organize the countrywide festival marking birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu.