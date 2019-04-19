PM receives treatment like general patient at NIOH

DHAKA, April 19, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today received treatment like a general patient from the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital (NIOH) at Agargaon in the capital.

“The prime minister took treatment like a general patient from the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital this morning by paying fee of Taka 10,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Earlier, he said, the premier received healthcare services from the hospital in the same way.

During the time, the prime minister enquired about the activities of the hospital and thanked its physicians and nurses, the press secretary said.