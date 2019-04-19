Two held with fire arms in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, April 19, 2019 (BSS) – Members of Rapid Action Battalion

(RAB) arrested two alleged arms peddlers with a one shooter gun and a bullet from Bongpur under Gomostapur upazila in the district last night.

The arrested persons were identified as Md. Golam Rabbani, 22, son of Md. Yasin Ali of Teghoria village under Gomostapur upazila in the district and Md. Moshaq Ali, 18, son of Md. Ibrahim Ali of Begpur village under the same upazila.

RAB said, acting on detective information, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp raided the aforesaid area around 11:30 pm and arrested them with the arms and ammunition.

Later, the arrested persons were handed over to the police of Gomostapur

thana with a case, RAB said.