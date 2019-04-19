Inclusive education of urban slum children underscored

RANGPUR, Apr 19, 2019 (BSS) – Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman
Mostafa has underscored the need for bringing all children living in urban
slums under inclusive education programme to attain the sustainable
development goals (SDGs).
“Side by side with reducing poverty for development of backward
population living in urban slum areas, education and health care of their
children must be ensured to attain sustainable social development,” the Mayor
said.
He was addressing a function arranged for distribution of educational
materials among pre-primary slum children and loans among members of
Community Development Committees (CDC) at City Bhaban on Thursday afternoon
as the chief guest.
The Mayor distributed school bags, school dresses, shoes and stocking
among 300 pre-primary level slum children and 73 CDC members of ten extended
wards of Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) under the City Governance Project
(CGP).
With Chief Executive Officer of RpCC Akhter Hossain Azad in the chair,
Senior Slum Development Officer of the CGP Pradip Kumar Das in the function
discussed the project activities for reducing slum poverty by improving
livelihoods of slum population.
Panel Mayor of Rangpur Mahmudur Rahman Titu, Executive Engineer of RpCC
Azam Ali and Slum Development Officer Selim Mian addressed.
The chief guest asked pre-primary and primary level school teachers to
properly educate urban slum children for making the inclusive education
programme of the government successful.
Other speakers discussed importance of ensuring inclusive education of
children living in urban slum areas at the pre-primary and primary level
educational institutions to flourish their latent talents like all other
children.