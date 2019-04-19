Inclusive education of urban slum children underscored

RANGPUR, Apr 19, 2019 (BSS) – Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman

Mostafa has underscored the need for bringing all children living in urban

slums under inclusive education programme to attain the sustainable

development goals (SDGs).

“Side by side with reducing poverty for development of backward

population living in urban slum areas, education and health care of their

children must be ensured to attain sustainable social development,” the Mayor

said.

He was addressing a function arranged for distribution of educational

materials among pre-primary slum children and loans among members of

Community Development Committees (CDC) at City Bhaban on Thursday afternoon

as the chief guest.

The Mayor distributed school bags, school dresses, shoes and stocking

among 300 pre-primary level slum children and 73 CDC members of ten extended

wards of Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) under the City Governance Project

(CGP).

With Chief Executive Officer of RpCC Akhter Hossain Azad in the chair,

Senior Slum Development Officer of the CGP Pradip Kumar Das in the function

discussed the project activities for reducing slum poverty by improving

livelihoods of slum population.

Panel Mayor of Rangpur Mahmudur Rahman Titu, Executive Engineer of RpCC

Azam Ali and Slum Development Officer Selim Mian addressed.

The chief guest asked pre-primary and primary level school teachers to

properly educate urban slum children for making the inclusive education

programme of the government successful.

Other speakers discussed importance of ensuring inclusive education of

children living in urban slum areas at the pre-primary and primary level

educational institutions to flourish their latent talents like all other

children.